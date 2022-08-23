THROWBACK: Park Bo Young spoke about working with Seo In Guk in ‘Doom At Your Service’

Park Bo Young is a highly beloved South Korean actress who began her career at a young age and has managed to keep it alive for a long time. She has taken up varied roles over the years, having acted opposite some of the best teams and co-stars. So when in 2021 she was chosen for a fantasy drama, 'Doom At Your Service', this time as a human and not one with supernatural powers unlike her past roles, fans were excited to see her once again.

Acting as Dong Kyung opposite Seo In Guk who played “destruction” or “doom” Myul Mang, the drama was a hit with the young crowd. She dished about the many sides of her character who only has a few days to live during an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla. On being asked about her feelings about acting opposite this ensemble, Park Bo Young said, “The entire cast has good chemistry. Whenever I watched In-guk’s performances, I always thought I would work with him one day. And we finally met through this project. Lee Soo Hyuk, who plays Cha Joo Ik, is my boss in the drama, and we’re always laughing on set because we work great together. Shin Do Hyeon, who plays Ji Na, is younger than me in real life, but her character is older. We have great chemistry and we like to joke around together. Dawon (SF9 member) plays my younger brother, Seon Gyeong, and it feels as if he’s my real brother.”

She further spoke about the predicament of her character who wishes for the good of the people around her by making them forget her after Dong Kyung’s death, “I’m reminded of a scene where Dong Kyung makes a wish. She wishes for the people she leaves behind to forget her so that they would not be overwhelmed by grief after she’s gone. Just like her wish, I would wish for those left behind to not feel sad because of me.”

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram, YouTube, Twitter, Facebook and Snapchat

ALSO READ: Top 6 reasons why you should tune into Doom At Your Service TODAY