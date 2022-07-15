THROWBACK: Ravi spoke about his love for the cast of ‘2 Days & 1 Night’ especially actor Na In Woo

VIXX member and solo artist Ravi has conquered a lot of feats in his life. Over time, he has built an empire of formidable individuals by establishing his own two labels GROOVL1N and THE L1VE that boast a roster of talented artists that each unfurl their own colors, as well as cement his own.

During a candid conversation with Pinkvilla he was asked about his other field of expertise that he has honed over the many years of being in the business- variety show. A regular cast member of the KBS2 TV program, ‘2 Days & 1 Night’, Ravi joined the lineup in September 2019 alongside Yeon Jung Hoon, Moon Se Yoon, Kim Seon Ho, and DinDin. The setup has since changed once Na In Woo joined in place of Kim Seon Ho in October 2021.

The camaraderie however has only replicated as the cast and crew stays as close as ever. Expressing his emotions that he has been unable to share with the team Ravi said, “Hyungs as well as our newest family member In Woo (actor Na In Woo), I’m always grateful for you. Even though the filming might take a toll on us physically, I and the crew members are able to carry on because of you and are able to create such a fun program. You are all very precious to me. I hope we can continue to stay together and create good memories for a long time.” Though abashed about it, the genuineness of his feelings was very apparent in his few words of affection.

