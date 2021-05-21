THROWBACK: Red Velvet’s Joy got candid about kissing Woo Do Hwan in Tempted: He did a good job at leading me

Today we’re looking back at when Joy from Red Velvet opened up about kissing Woo Do Hwan in her popular Korean drama Tempted. Scroll down to see what she said.

We are looking back at December 2018, when Red Velvet’s Joy opened up about her infamous kissing scene from Tempted. During an appearance, the band made on Section TV via Soompi, Joy was asked about her super hit drama Tempted, in which she starred alongside Woo Do Hwan, and their “convenience store kiss scene” became the talk of the town! When asked if there were a lot of bloopers while filming that scene, and the idol had a cheeky response ready!

She said, “Well, it’s very different than kissing in real life…” before laughing shyly. She continued, “It requires skill for it to look good on screen. Maybe because Woo Do Hwan had done that kind of filming before, he did a good job at leading me.”

Later on in the chat, the interviewer spoke about the band’s raging success with their music videos--Russian Roulette, Dumb Dumb, Bad Boy, Peek-A-Boo and Red Flavor, which reached 100 million views on YouTube back then The band, expressed their happiness over the views, Seulgi said, “We’re so grateful to our fans.” Yeri made her fellow members laugh when she said, “I was really amazed, and I thought, ‘Wow, we’re YouTube stars.'” When asked for their thoughts on why their music receives so much love, Seulgi said she thinks the reason is that they’re always trying new concepts.

With the overall success of “Rookie”, “The Red Summer” and “Perfect Velvet” worldwide in one year, and the huge popularity of their song Red Flavor, Red Velvet was able to achieve top girl group status in South Korea in 2017 – an accolade most girl groups in the industry wish to attain.

