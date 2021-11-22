THROWBACK: SEVENTEEN alum Wonwoo reflected on how he became a singer

We are looking back at the time when the talented SEVENTEEN’s Wonwoo spoke to Dazed Korea back in May and opened up about his journey in music and much more. He said: “When I was in my freshman year of high school, I came to Seoul because I happened to do music. I ran all the way here with the dream of becoming a singer, and that is how I became who I am today.”

When asked about his hidden talents and charms, the multi-talented idol revealed: “I haven’t really shown myself on TV yet. So I think I’ll be able to show a new charm after everything about me is revealed first. Sometimes, CARATs (fandom name) tell me that I’m someone they think they know but don’t actually know. I also don’t understand myself 100 percent. Well, if you look at it that way, I think I might seem like someone with a whimsical charm.”

Speaking about the future and what it beholds for him as an artist, Wonwoo said, “I think the essence is the most important thing. As I am doing music, I feel that I am close to the daily lives of many people. I want to be a team that can be with people in every moment, including the happy and sad times.” At the time, Wonwoo also gushed about joining his fellow SEVENTEEN member Mingyu and solo artist Lee Hi for an exciting new collaboration titled Bittersweet, which dropped on May 28.

