THROWBACK: SEVENTEEN members talk about their music changing its course & the people that influence them

On July 26, 2019, SEVENTEEN had an interview with refinery29 about their previous album and their latest album in 2019 called ‘An Ode’. The interview begins with the leader Scoups talking about their strengths as a team. He said that the number of members plays a strength in the performance. They can harness and channel their energy which allows them to give an outstanding view to the audience as well.

When asked about their process of songwriting and how important it is, Woozi said that it's important because at the end of the day, regardless of what is going on, their music is what they would like to sing and show their audience. So the music has to be sincere, and reveal their genuine nature. So every album holds the messages and stories that they want to tell the most. Vernon adds that besides that, the process of making a song is fun and it's something people should take pride in.

They also talked about ‘Getting Closer’ which was a more edgy song than expected from SEVENTEEN to which Woozi said that their music has been maturing as they’ve grown older. When they debuted, it was four years ago. Then, they were able to emphasise and maximise the bright image that matched their age at that time. Now, they think they have new possibilities, and themes that they can explore that suit who they are at the time.

Talking about influences, Mingyu aptly said that in the end, whenever he thinks about the biggest influence in their lives, he goes back to their parents. Their parents made it possible for them to meet and come together as SEVENTEEN. They're the people who are closest to them, and have directly impacted their minds and thoughts. They always make sure to thank their parents and always want to give back to them by doing great performances and by becoming great artists.

