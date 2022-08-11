Throwback: SEVENTEEN speaks about the message of their music to Carats

SEVENTEEN is a group of 13 members who have come together to build one of the strongest teams in K-pop. They have 3 units-vocal, performance, and hip-hop who have become their pillars for growth. Debuting in 2015, they have not only scaled their presence in the world of music, but have also cemented an infallible standing in the form of their fan- Carats, who have supported the boy group through and through.

In a conversation with Pinkvilla, the members of the group were asked about their genre-spanning and expansive discography that they have built over the last seven years. Speaking about the message behind their music and their then-latest releases ‘Face the Sun’, the members of SEVENTEEN said the following.

JOSHUA: ‘Authenticity’ has always been at the core of our work. Each piece of music might take on a different shape, but they will always be an expression of what we think and feel. This year especially, with this particular album, our aim is to more straightforwardly address our own stories we want to tell as SEVENTEEN.

VERNON: I think the new album adds a layer of depth to how we connect with our listeners through music. Many of our past releases have been about bringing comfort, but with this one, we directly speak of our inner shadows and ambitions. By doing so, we aim to encourage our listeners to continue walking forward together with SEVENTEEN. We also put in a lot of work for a performance that is as powerful as the message, so we hope you’re looking forward to it.

