Throwback Thursday: The Family Man's Manoj Bajpayee, Darshan joke about Srikant & Major Sameer's J&K gala time

Amid the rave reviews for The Family Man 2, Manoj Bajpayee and Darshan Kumaar took a trip down memory lane to the first season shoot. Darshan shared a throwback photo with Manoj and gave us a glimpse of Srikant & Major Sameer's epic time during the shoot.

Manoj Bajpayee starrer The Family Man 2 is currently the talk of the town. While the second season has gone on to become a hit with fans, it was the first season of Manoj starrer that set the base for the latest one. Apart from Manoj, another prominent and recurring star on the show is Darshan Kumaar, who is essaying the role of Major Sameer. While Manoj's character Srikant Tiwari is the good guy, Major Sameer is the enemy. Amid the buzz about the second season, Darshan recently recalled old times from season 1 with Manoj on the sets in J&K and joked about Srikant & Sameer in one frame.

Reacting to Darshan's post about Major Sameer & Srikant Tiwari's off screen chill time from season 1, Manoj also retweeted the photo and gave all a glimpse of their camaraderie. In the throwback photo, Manoj and Darshan can be seen chilling together in their free time in Jammu & Kashmir during The Family Man season 1's shoot. Both actors could be seen clad in casual wear as they looked dapper in post work look. Sharing the photo, Darshan joked about Srikant and Major Sameer hanging out together. He wrote, "Mr. Srikant Tiwari and Major Sameer Having gala time (sticking out tongue emoticon)"

Take a look:

With Major Sameer of #TheFamily man during our Kashmir shoot for season 1 . https://t.co/bfEpe3szwX — manoj bajpayee (@BajpayeeManoj) June 10, 2021

Manoj also reacted to Darshan's photo and wrote, "With Major Sameer of #TheFamily man during our Kashmir shoot for season 1." The photo left fans of The Family Man nostalgic. Several commented on the post. A fan wrote, "Finally you got Major Sameer." Another joked, "Aila ye dono to mile hue hai.." Another praised the actors and wrote, "Two legends in one frame."

In the second season, Major Sameer is behind the entire evil plan that forces Srikant to come back to TASC and help out his team to defeat terrorism once again. The show's second season too has received a lot of love. This season, Samantha Akkineni was the new addition and many loved her action packed performance. The show is created by Raj & DK and is currently streaming on Prime Video.

Also Read|Samantha Akkineni says she did her own stunts for The Family Man 2; Shares BTS videos of her practice sessions

Share your comment ×