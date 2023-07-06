THROWBACK: Times when BTS' Jin went viral for his savage replies to fans

BTS' Jin is known for his savage replies to fans on Weverse. Before his military enlistment, Jin replied to fans' comments on Weverse on a regular basis to stay connected with the fans. However, these are not some cute replies, The Astronaut singer used to pick absurd comments and reply to them in the sassiest way possible. Fans love his reactions and they trend threads of his funny replies even today on Twitter.

Jin's Savage Replies

Some of Jin's replies that ARMYs use on haters and in their casual conversations with their online fellow fans. BTS Jin used to reply to random posts on Weverse. One such post was when I fan used Jin's photo on Tumbler which turned out to look really unpleasant, the eldest member came across this post and asked the fan to apologize to his face. A fan used the typical pickup line that no one in this generation would use, the fan said, "Oppa are you okay? Does it not hurt? Because an angel fell from heaven." Jin's mind works faster than Usain Bolt's running speed and he replied by asking them why are they sending him to heaven and that he is not dead yet.

BTS' Jin's savage replies have their own collection. Once a fan used his concept photo from the DOPE era where he is wearing a lab coat saying that they need a doctor because they have a weak heart. Jin was very concerned to see this and he made a hilarious comment saying, "Go to hospital". Many times Weverse translated his replies into something else but it made sense to ARMYs, because they love Jin's jokes. A fan made a cute meme around SUGA and according to Weverse translation, Jin said, "Don't be ridiculous" which is a very popular meme template on the ARMY's Twitter. Another fan made a meme around SUGA which was a very uncle joke even to Jin who is known for his silly uncle jokes, to which Jin replied "Don't joke anywhere" according to the translations.

These are some of the many famous replies made by Jin to his fans. Jin is one of the funniest members of BTS and the Astronaut has dedicated some lyrically beautiful songs to his fans like Moon from Map of the Soul: 7. Jin has a strong bond with his fans and they miss his presence on the Weverse app.

