Throwback: To when Hospital Playlist star Jo Jung Seok made an impromptu appearance at wife Gummy’s concert

Jo Jung Seok is a South Korean actor who is known for his roles in Architecture 101, You’re The Best, Lee Soon Shin, The Face Reader and 2017’s hit medical K-drama ‘Hospital Playlist’. Earlier this year, on February 6, 2023, Jo Jung Seok made an impromptu appearance at his wife Gummy’s 20th anniversary concert. The announcement was made by Gummy’s managing agency C-JeS Entertainment on February 3, 2023. Besides the aforementioned details, not much was revealed by the agency who deliberately kept the duo’s song a secret for anyone who was about to attend the concert.

Jo Jung Seok at wife Gummy’s concert

Even though an announcement concerning the performance was made ahead of Gummy’s concert, the performance itself garnered an overwhelming response. Fans of both the stars simply couldn’t stop gushing over the couple’s performance at the concert. The suspense around the song the duet would perform at the concert created a lot of buzz. The couple then sang Hospital Playlist’s hit OST ‘Aloha’. A popular song sung by a popular celebrity couple made headlines the following day.

Jo Jung Seok

Born in Seoul, South Korea, the actor had always wanted to pursue performing arts. He was admitted to the Theatre Department of Seoul Institute of the Arts but had to drop out shortly after owing to family emergency. He then became a hit in Seoul’s musical theatre scene where he became a part of over two dozen musicals within the first nine years of his career. Jo JUng Seok started dating popular South Korean singer Gummy in 2013. The two got married in an intimate ceremony in 2018.

Gummy is a South Korean singer who debuted in early 2000s and went on to become one of the most popular artists in the country. She has released 7 studio albums and 4 extended plays so far. Besides her activities as an idol, Gummy has also been a part of a fair few TV shows. The aforementioned TV shows include ‘King Of Mask Singer’, ‘ Singforest’ and ‘New Festa’. The actress dated Jo Jung Seok for five years before getting married to him in 2018. The couple gave birth to their first child in 2020.

