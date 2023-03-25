Throwback: To when Paul McCartney saw BTS dancing to The Beatles’ Hey Jude

In a 2019 appearance on ‘The Late Show With Stephen Colbert’ The Beatles’ Paul McCartney talked about the music created by The Beatles and the impact and influence created by it. Adding to the conversation the host showed him a video of BTS members humming to one of The beatles’ most popular songs ‘Hey Jude’. When asked about the key factor that caused their music to transcend linguistic and geographical boundaries, Paul McCartney responded by saying that it was their easy lyrics that caused the latter to happen.

Paul McCartney on BTS

Soon after, Paul McCartney was on Jason Bateman, Will Arnett, and Sean Hayes’ podcast ‘SmartLess.’ The interviewers asked Paul if he could name any musicians who he listened to because of an artistry that resembled that of The Beatles. Responding to the latter, Paul was quick to reveal that BTS was the one name that came to his mind. Adding to his former statement, Paul revealed that unlike most people, more than BTS’ music it was their journey that he could relate with. He also mentioned how he thought BTS was going through all that The Beatles themselves once went through.

BTS and The Beatles

Paul then talked about not being able to sing BTS’ songs but still liking their work. BTS is the only band since The Beatles who ever managed to make four entries to Billboard 200 within a surprisingly short span of just a year and nine months. The video of BTS’ playful tribute The Beatles’ hit track ‘Hey Jude’ on ‘The Late Show with Stephen Colbert’ currently has over 18 million views and is till date a favourite amongst fans who admire both the bands.

From debuting under the patronage of a fairly obscure label to becoming the biggest boy band in the world, BTS has clearly come a long way. BTS debuted in 2013 and has brilliantly utilised the first decade of its existence. The members have worked their way up from a time of unacknowledgement to international acclaim. The members of the group are currently paying an increased amount of attention to their solo activities. While a lot of them have released new music, one of them will soon embark on a much-awaited world tour next month.

