THROWBACK: TXT alum Beomgyu recalls EPIC prank Soobin and BTS’ V played on him

Published on Nov 01, 2021 10:55 PM IST
   
We are looking at September 2021 when TXT alum Beomgyu looked back at how BTS alum V once played a prank on him! Talking on Naver V Live broadcast, TXT alums Beomgyu and Soobin looked back at some of their performances from past year-end music fests, including their cover of BTS’s Boy in Luv.  And while performing, Beomgyu revealed that he made a slight choreography error during V’s part. Beomgyu recalled, “Even before this performance, I contacted Taehyung [V’s given name] and asked him for advice with questions like, ‘Hyung, how did you use your voice while singing Boy in Luv?’ and ‘What kind of facial expressions do you think would be good for me to make?’ Because this was our first time covering [BTS], so I really wanted to do a good job. After I asked him these questions, Taehyung told me, ‘Do a good job,’ and I said, ‘Okay, I will.”

 

He added, “So when I went on stage that day, I was thinking, ‘I’m going to tear up the stage today!’ But [during that part,] my mic started to go into my mouth, so I had to remove it first, and then I wound up making a mistake. Because of that, I was really upset. I had practised so hard, but I wasn’t able to show what I’d practised, and I also felt really apologetic to the [BTS] hyungs. So I cried on our way back to the dressing rooms. Then we went to go greet the [BTS] hyungs, so I barely stopped crying before we went to greet them.”

 

Beomgyu then revealed how there was a surprise waiting for him! “Taehyung had prepared a hidden-camera prank for me. Taehyung and I had contacted each other often, so he had prepared a hidden-camera prank in which he scolded me and asked, ‘Why didn’t you do a good job? Why did you mess up?' It wasn’t quite that I was afraid, but I was really sad and felt really sorry,” Beomgyu added. “So I really cried a lot. Taehyung was so surprised that he hugged me and said, ‘Hey, hey, I’m sorry! You did a good job! You really did well!'”

 

Soobin added, “The other BTS members also participated in the prank, but once [V started scolding Beomgyu], they felt bad and just watched from the sidelines. But when Beomgyu began tearing up, they all suddenly started yelling, ‘Hey, Kim Taehyung, why are you being like this? Why did you make Beomgyu cry?'”

 

