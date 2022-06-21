THROWBACK: VIXX’s RAVI and MAMAMOO’s Whee In gush about each other’s artistry

MAMAMOO member Whee In became the first and only one from the group to sign with a different label for her solo projects, THE L1VE, after choosing to continue to be under RBW for her group activities in June 2021. Joining the lineup after singer Ailee, Whee In entered a new family of artists founded by VIXX member Ravi.

In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, while speaking about the differences she felt from his presence as a CEO and as a friend in her life, Whee In said, “For me, I don’t see any difference between Ravi as a friend or as a CEO. He is the same. He is always caring, always comforting people around him. And he’s very detailed, especially while working. Overall I just admire his ability to comfort other people.”

In a following interview with Ravi himself, the talented CEO of 2 labels opened up about how he appreciates Whee In as an artist. He said, “To be honest, as an artist Whee In is very passionate about her music or discussing her album. She’s very detailed about her work. Myself and the staff members really enjoyed working with her. She’s very good at her job. I have to say one of her biggest attributes is that she makes the people around her very happy and makes working together very enjoyable.”

They continue to support each other’s work and admire their artistic abilities as seen in several behind-the-scenes shots, while also lending out a helping hand whenever need be!

Join the biggest community of K-Pop fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

ALSO READ: June 2022 K-Pop Comebacks & Debuts Schedule: BTS, TWICE’s Nayeon, Seo In Guk, WONHO & more