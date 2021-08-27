THROWBACK: We are looking back at when LOONA alums Chuu and Choerry opened up about their bond

We are looking back at when ​​LOONA’s Chuu and Choerry spoke to Marie Claire Korea for a candid chat and opened up about their bond, the band and so much more. While reflecting on how their onstage and offstage personas differ, Choerry confessed that she feels the most difference in her emotions during concerts. “When I’m singing onstage, I’m happy and I feel like I’m the best in the world, but when it’s over and I walk offstage, I feel relieved but also sad,” she explained. “Thankfully that doesn’t turn into a source of stress or worry. I think that’s one of my strong points. When my good mood suddenly dips, I immediately think about something I like or try to find something to keep control of my emotions. I’m bound to have huge changes in my emotions in this line of work, so I acknowledge that and try to recover quickly.”

Chuu opened up about her own reaction to fluctuations in her mood, saying that the was the type to ignore her negative emotions. She continued, “Since I’m a bright person, I tried to hide the emotions that were opposite of that. However, after taking some time to reflect on myself, my thoughts have changed. Just because I’m a bright person doesn’t mean I don’t have any sadness or anger, so I decided to stop ignoring those emotions. Right now I’m growing more honest about my emotions. Recently I can say my ratio of joy to sadness is about 70 to 30.”

When asked to define LOONA, Chuu answered, “We show everyone a new side of us every time, so I think LOONA can’t be defined. We’re a team that makes you wonder how we’ll change things up next time.” Choerry added, “We attempted a lot of things. Every time we try out a new concept, we enjoy figuring out what people like. In the future our goal is to keep showing everyone different and new things instead of staying within a single field.”

