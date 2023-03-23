Throwback: When actors Namkoong Min and Lee Jun Ho won the best couple award at KBS Drama Awards 2017

Actors Namkoong Min and Lee Jun Ho won over audiences with their phenomenal acting in 2017 K-drama ‘Good Manager’. The show followed Kim Sung Ryong, an accountant as he transitioned from someone trying to embezzle money from a large corporation to someone who gave it his all to defend his employees' basic rights. Kim Sung Ryong’s character starts as a mobsters accountant who is often subjected to investigations and questioning. To his luck, he is proven innocent every time. Things take an interesting turn when this mobsters’ accountant is suddenly hired by a large corporation as their chief of accounting.

Best Couple Award

While actors Namkoong Min and Lee Jun Ho must have had some idea as to how their show had been loved by viewers, they weren’t exactly aware that their gripping chemistry on the show would reward them with KBS’ Best Couple Award. While receiving the award, actor Lee Jun Ho seemed visibly flustered as he shared his delight and simultaneous shock upon receiving the award.

Lee Jun Ho’s memorable acceptance speech

Lee Jun Ho started his speech by complimenting fellow on-screen couples who had won KBS’ Best Couple Award. He jokingly concluded the aforementioned appreciation for other couples by saying ‘but we won first place, I am feeling good about it’.

He continued his acceptance speech by thanking co-star Namkoong Min for how well he led him and the entire cast. He also credited him for the smooth filming of ‘Good Manager’. Once Lee Jun Ho was done talking the hosts asked the actors if they could commemorate their award the new year’s eve with a kiss.

Without wasting much time, Lee Jun Ho asked Namkoong Min for his permission, excused himself, and finally ended up giving him a quick little peck on his cheek. The moment was met with much enthusiasm from both the audience and the fellow on-screen couples on stage. Actors Namkoong Min and Lee Jun Ho along with ‘Fight For My Way’ star Park Seo Joon couldn’t hold their laughter any longer and burst into a hearty laugh soon after. Actor Park Seo Joon had also received KBS’ Best Couple Award alongside his ‘Fight For My Way’ co-star Kim Ji Won.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

Advertisement

ALSO READ: How to watch BTS’ Jimin’s ‘Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon’ performance for free