THROWBACK: When Aespa reflected on their whirlwind debut and massive success

We are looking back at February 2021 when fairly new k-pop sensations Aespa spoke to Dazed Korea about their fans and all things music! Looking back at their whirlwind debut, band alum Winter said, “It’s only been about three months since our debut, but we’ve done so much since then. We participated in the SMTOWN LIVE online concert, we appeared on a lot of music show stages, and we gratefully received the rookie of the year award. On top of that, we got to shoot for the cover of Dazed magazine, so it’s really been a big honour for us. We want to show how cool we are and feel more responsible since we’ve been given an opportunity like this.”

Giselle quickly chimed in and said, “Just the fact that we’ll be decorating the cover of a magazine is amazing. Since I like clothing, I read a lot of magazines since I was young. When I was young, I took pictures by myself and played by gathering the pictures and editing them like an editor. It’s so fascinating now that I’ve actually become the star, and on Dazed on top of that! It’s a magazine I really like.”

As Aespa made their debut amidst the pandemic, the group hasn’t actually been able to meet their fans in person, expressing their remorse over the same, Ningning said, “I really wanted to see fans!! Not so long ago, I visited a convenience store, and one of the employees introduced themselves as a MY, and you don’t know how nice it was seeing them. It was my first meeting with MY.” For the unversed, MY is the group’s fanbase.

