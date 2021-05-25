THROWBACK: When Aespa’s Black Mamba video was at the centre of a plagiarism controversy

We’re looking back at when Aespa’s then-new song Black Mamba was accused of plagiarism and how SM Entertainment dealt with it.

We are looking back at December 2020 when the new girl band Aespa was embroiled in a new controversy. Their song Black Mamba became the centre of a scandal over several similarities between the video and another art. At the time, German visual artist Timo Helgert brought to people’s attention that the band’s video for Black Mamba was plagiarized by the virtual girl group. For the unversed, Aespa was formed in November 2020 and the Black Mamba song was their first-ever one.

SM Entertainment has responded to a controversy over Aespa’s music video for their debut single “Black Mamba.” On December 22, the agency stated via Soompi, “We contacted the artist and company that are being mentioned related to some scenes in the Aespa ‘Black Mamba’ music video, and we spoke with them while explaining our planning intentions and [the group’s] world story.” They continued, “The artist and company understood our agency’s planning and production process and they confirmed that they have no objections to the music video scene.”

The song was in hot water back in November 2020 as well when SBS’ Inkigayo offered an apology over a controversy regarding Aespa member Ningning’s fancam. For the unversed, on November 29, Aespa performed their debut track Black Mamba on SBS’s Inkigayo, and a fancam of member Ningning was uploaded on December 1. Shortly after, the video sparked controversy for a phrase uttered around 10 seconds into the video. A voice could be heard commenting, “It’s uncoordinated.” A debate took place online on whether the voice was referring to the group’s performance or something else entirely. Things got heated up even further because the comment included a curse word.

