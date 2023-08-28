THROWBACK: When Ahn Bo Hyun spoke about his ideal type; BLACKPINK fans say, 'He is talking about Jisoo'

Ahn Bo Hyun of My Name and BLACKPINK member Jisoo have been making headlines for their dating life since the beginning of this month. Fans have found many similarities between the stars and one of them had to be Ahn Bo Hyun's ideal type. The actor has openly spoken about his genuine thoughts on his ideal girlfriend and looking at one of the old interviews of him, fans say he could be talking about the Pink Venom singer.

Is Jisoo Ahn Bo Hyun's ideal type?

During an interview, the See You in My 19th Life actor spoke about the girl of dreams leading many fans to believe it could be Jisoo. He said, "A lot of people ask me about my ideal type. I don't understand what cat-like or puppy-like people appear to be. I can't say I like puppy-like people better but I guess they are somewhere closer to what I think my ideal type is." He further added about someone who could enjoy his humor, "I don't have comedy cells in me these days (comedy cells- referring to his K-drama Yumi's Cell) but I like someone who would still laugh at my jokes, someone who is genuine and someone who can enjoy small things in life with me. Like going to a camp or cooking food together. I think a person who could do those things with me is what I would call my ideal type." Fans praised him for his genuine answer saying that it was good to see someone talking about personality instead of visual appearance for an ideal lover.

Jisoo replied to a fan about a second boyfriend

BLACKPINK held their highly anticipated and sold-out concert at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey on August 17. During a performance, a smart fan held a board that had written a hilarious question for Jisoo. The question in Korean was, "Jisoo, Can I be your second boyfriend?". This grabbed Jisoo's attention and she replied in the coolest way possible making an X with her hands. She flipped her before she returned to continue the stage. This incident went viral on social media and fans were thrilled to know her response.

