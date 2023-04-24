Throwback: When Ahn Hyo Seop was Kim Sejeong's ultimate chaebeol boyfriend in THIS Business Proposal scene

‘Business Proposal’ is a 2022 romantic comedy Kdrama that was adapted from a web novel and a popular webtoon of the same title. The drama stars Ahn Hyo Seop, Kim Sejeon, Seol In Ah, and Kim Min Kyu in lead roles.

Business Proposal

The story revolves around Shin Ha Ri (Shin Ha Ri), a hardworking office employee who is coerced into going on a blind date with Kang Tae Moo (Ahn Hyo Seop), her company's CEO, as a favor for a friend. The catch is that she must keep her identity hidden throughout the date. The aforementioned leads to a series of hilarious misadventures as she tries to maintain the ruse. As the two spend more time together, they begin to develop feelings for each other, leading to a romantic entanglement that is both sweet and complicated. With its clever premise, charming characters, and plenty of laughs, ‘Business Proposal’ is a delightful rom-com that throughout its broadcast managed to win both hearts and viewership ratings left, right, and center.

Kang Tae Moo’s limitless love and wealth

While the show has a myriad of scenes that live rent-free in fans’ heads, there is one particular scene from the drama that never fails to leave viewers gushing.

The scene is none other than a glimpse of Episode 7 of Business Proposal when Shin Ha Ri is put in a tough spot by her friends who repeatedly insist on meeting her boyfriend. Kang Tae Moo heroically and hilariously comes to her rescue and pretends to be Shin Ha Ri’s boyfriend. As someone who has already started liking Shin Ha Ri, Kang Tae Moo leaves no stone unturned to impress her and her friends with all that he can.

In one such previous expression of affection, Kang Tae Moo holds up his credit card and asks Shin Ha Ri if she knows what the card and his love for her have in common. When Shin Ha Ri fails to answer the same, Kang Tae Moo reveals that both the card and his love for her are ‘limitless’ and that how when it comes to them both, ‘There is no limit at all’. The scene is till date a fan-favourite and has now become a viral phenomenon with millions of views across different platforms.

