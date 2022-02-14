THROWBACK: When ASTRO alum Cha Eun Woo got candid about his ‘greed for work’

We are looking back at Septemebr 2021, when ASTRO alum Cha Eun Woo spoke to Harper’s Bazaar Korea and opened up about his age, how he remains focused and his work with ASTRO. Talking about his age, the idol shared, “Only last year, I had the thought that I wanted to turn 30 soon. However, now I think 25 is also good. That’s because this time right now won’t ever return again.”

Talking about his focal point and what motivates him to work, the idol explained: “My greed for work is greater than anyone else. Honestly, there are times when I feel like I’ve lost my way, or I feel like I can’t see right in front of me very well. When I’m like that, I imagine and paint my future, and as I find things I want to do one by one, I begin to wonder when I even thought such things. I feel that managing my mind and emotions is really important. That’s why I think more about making decisions and concentrating. In other words, I go back and forth.”

Talking about the hectic promotions of ASTRO’s track–After Midnight, Cha Eun Woo shared, “It was promotions in which I had alternating emotions of feeling proud and bittersweet. I realized anew, ‘Our years of experience have already come to this extent.’ I had mixed feelings when we achieved first place, which I had been hoping for so much. I’m happy, but I don’t want to show that I like it. We won the prize six years after our debut, during which we’d gotten a lot of junior colleagues. I want to seem a bit dignified. Honestly, I was really happy on the inside.”

