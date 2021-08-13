THROWBACK: When ASTRO alums Moonbin & Sanha opened up about their sub unit

We are looking back at October 2020, when ASTRO members Moonbin & Sanha spoke to Marie Claire for a candid chat about their sub-unit and their then-upcoming album IN-OUT! While chatting, Moonbin opened up about how the idea of the sub-unit came to be and said: “In the past, I wanted to do a performance with Sanha at a concert. I had that thought in mind when the agency suggested that we form a sub-unit, so I thought it would be a good opportunity. I thought a lot about what kind of image we should show, but I was optimistic about being in a unit with Sanha from the very beginning.”

Sanha added, “In contrast, I had a lot of concerns. For four and a half years, ASTRO only showed the six of us on stage. Now that it was just the two of us doing something new, I was nervous. But I grew less nervous as we chose the title track and started rehearsing. Because we matched well.”

Moonbin continued, “It was a unit, but the name ASTRO was attached, so we wanted to make sure the performances and music were cool. But we thought a lot about whether we would do something similar to ASTRO or try something completely new.” Sanha added, “In the end, it feels like something new has been added to what ASTRO already has.”

About their sub-unit name, Moonbin & Sanha, Sanha said, “The two of us have the nickname ‘Ddan Kong,’ from Sanha’s ‘San’ and Moonbin’s ‘Bin.’ But it felt too lighthearted for our music.” (“Ddan” sounds like a cutesy pronunciation of “San,” and “Bin” sounds like “bean,” which is “kong” in Korean.) Moonbin said, “We thought about using our initials, like ‘MS.’ But that sounded like ‘MS [Microsoft] Office.’ If we reversed it, it would be ‘SM,’ and we couldn’t promote with the name ‘SM.'”

Also Read: ASTRO's Cha Eun Woo STUNS Arohas with his new ashen grey hair; Fans excited for ASTRO's comeback