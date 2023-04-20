THROWBACK: When ASTRO’s Moonbin revealed his favourite words to hear from Aroha

TRIGGER WARNING: Mention of possible suicide

ASTRO’s Moonbin was revealed to have been found dead by his manager at around 8:10 pm KST on April 19 as reported in the early hours of April 20. Later his agency, Fantagio, shared an official statement confirming the news of his passing and expressing his family’s intention to have a quiet funeral only with the presence of close ones. Fans have taken to social media to grieve the loss of the 25-year-old star who his agency said ‘loved them more than anyone else’.

Moonbin about his fans

Previously while speaking to Pinkvilla about his then-upcoming 3rd mini-album with fellow subunit member Yoon Sanha, Moonbin mentioned the love and support he receives from his fandom Aroha as one of the biggest returns of working as a K-pop idol. On being asked what he likes to hear them say, Moonbin revealed that he often hears them say how the group makes them happy and motivates the fans.

Moonbin added that it was his favourite thing to hear from his fans, Aroha, and one that made him glad to have chosen the K-pop idol career.

About Moonbin

Debuting with ASTRO on February 23, 2016, via the group’s first EP ‘Spring Up’ and the title track ‘Hide & Seek’, Moonbin went on to become a part of their first official subunit Moonbin & Sanha. The duo took to fancons and a tour starting in South Korea with plans to continue through May before the news of Moonbin’s tragic death was shared. The cause of his death is unclear as of now with the Gangnam Police reportedly discussing the option of an autopsy.

ASTRO members

It has been reported that the ASTRO members are at the mortuary alongside Moonbin’s family with MJ taking a leave from his military service and Cha Eun Woo taking a flight back home from LA. Former member Rocky is also reported to have proceeded to join the other members. The funeral will reportedly be held on April 22 at a hospital in Seoul with only his family members, friends and company colleagues in attendance.

Disclaimer: If you know someone who is having suicidal thoughts, anxiety, going through depression, or is suffering from a serious mental illness, reach out to a nearby doctor, mental health expert, or an NGO for immediate help.​

Advertisement

ALSO READ: ASTRO’s Moonbin no more: Singer and actor’s career rundown from Boys Over Flowers to touring with Yoon Sanha