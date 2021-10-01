THROWBACK: When ATEEZ got candid about having to cancel their sold out world tour due to COVID

We are looking back at July 2020, when boy band ATEEZ spoke to Harper’s Bazaar Korea and opened up about making their highly-anticipated comeback and how they’re commuting with fans through the COVID 19 pandemic. The group, who was then planning their comeback in July 2020 spoke about their “TREASURE” series—which began with their debut back in late 2018, the group opened up about what the future holds for the band and said: “If we had to sum up our new series with a single keyword, I think it would be ‘youth.’ We’re going to show ATEEZ’s youth, passion, and fiery spirit.”

After facing COVID related delays for their concert in 2020, the band was asked about their sold-out world tour and their thoughts on the situation. To which ATEEZ members shared their disappointment and said: “Above all else, our culture is changing after the coronavirus outbreak. In light of the changing circumstances, we’re trying to find new ways to communicate with our fans through a wide variety of methods. Please look forward to it.” Back then, the band had postponed their sold-out show indefinitely and were gearing up for their online comeback show “ATEEZ AIR CON ‘ZERO : FEVER Part.1′” on July 28.

For the unversed, ATEEZ is a South Korean boy group formed by KQ Entertainment. The group consists of eight members: Hongjoong, Seonghwa, Yunho, Yeosang, San, Mingi, Wooyoung, and Jongho. They debuted on October 24, 2018, just 3 years ago!

