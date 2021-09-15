THROWBACK: When ATEEZ shared future hopes, career aspirations and more

We’re looking back at April 2021 when ATEEZ appeared on Mnet competition show “Kingdom: Legendary War” and spoke about their career. During the chat, ATTEZ reflected on being ahead in the reality competition show and said: “We want to show everyone, ‘This is who ATEEZ is!’ Ever since its debut, we’ve promised each other to do our best for each and every performance. We hope that everyone will think that we’re working really hard and that in continuation everyone will also think, ‘They’re also really good.’ We poured our heart and soul into the arrangement, the performance, and singing live, and we’re proud that our effort was visible in both the process and the result.”

Expressing their wish to work harder in the next acts, the band said: “We’re really honoured to have placed first in the first round, and while we really treasure it, we also learned a lot from the preparation process and had many chances to share serious thoughts with each other. It’s become a good memory just from those experiences alone. We’re also thankful it turned out well on the broadcast.”

With anticipation rising for the next round where the groups will be covering each other’s songs, ATEEZ revealed how they plan to add their own spin to the upcoming performance. “We like all of the original songs so much so we really wanted to keep the group’s original feeling intact, but since we need to put on a new performance, we’re going to try to remake the song with our own unique vibe,” the group said. “Of course, we don’t want to miss out on a good score, and we also want to be complemented by the original artists. We’ll do our best.”

