THROWBACK: When Baby Driver star Ansel Elgort changed his Twitter DP to a picture of BTS’ V

We’re looking back at the adorable friendship between Hollywood actor Ansel Elgort and the South Korean band BTS. Scroll down to see some of their cute moments.

While BTS has found fans in many Hollywood celebrities like James Corden, Nicki Minaj, Ariana Grande, Ashton Kutcher, Matthew McConaughey and so many more, their relationship with Baby Driver star Ansel Elgort is different from others. The American actor is a die-hard ARMY member and isn’t afraid to express his love for the Bangtan Boys on social media. Back in September 2018, the 24-year-old actor made an adorable gesture and changed his Twitter profile picture to a photo of the Septet member V. He additionally posted, "KEEP GROWING!!!" to acknowledge the group's growing popularity.

BTS’ fan base ARMY was obviously delighted to see Ansel supporting the band like this. "We purple you! Thanks, Ansel for showing so much love to our angel Tae," one fan commented on the Baby Driver star's tweet back then.

If you didn’t know, Ansel ran into BTS when they attended the 2017 Billboard Music Awards in May. They later reunited in South Korea when the Caleb Prior of the Divergent movie series promoted his movie Baby Driver in the country in August of the same year. Later in November, Ansel was fanboying over BTS when the group performed at the 2017 American Music Awards. He was spotted swaying his body to the boys' song while documenting the performance with his phone camera. In January 2018, he was caught commenting on a photo of V posing with a big plushie of the 2018 Pyeongyang Winter Olympics mascot. "Omg," he simply gushed over the cute picture.

