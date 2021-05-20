THROWBACK: When BLACKPINK alum Jisoo revealed what makes her head strong: I don’t dwell on the past or future

We are looking back at when BLACKPINK alum Jisoo got candid about her mental health struggles. Scroll down to see what she said.

We are looking back at January 2021 when BLACKPINK member Jisoo spoke to W Korea and opened up about how she deals with mental health struggles. When asked about her easy-going attitude, the pop icon opened up about how she deals with her insecurities and fears. “When worries and fears come up, I think it’s a good habit to not fall too deep into that emotion and instead quickly switch to another thought,” shared Jisoo. “There will always be situations that can’t be solved easily, no matter how hard you try, so I hope you won’t hesitate too much. Also, we shouldn’t reproach ourselves too much over things we can’t easily change at will, and we shouldn’t regret things that have already happened either. It’s better to quickly brush it off and think about the next step and how it can be turned into a good situation, and the result will be better too.”

Discussing her greatest strength, the singer revealed “I don’t dwell on the past or the future. I do my best while focusing on this moment now, on the present. It seems to make me strong.”

Revealing her favourite quote, Jisoo shared: “There’s a phrase that comes to mind right away, maybe because I just thought about my strengths,” she said. “When I was young, I by chance saw a phrase that my father had written down. ‘As though today is the last.’ I didn’t completely understand it at the time. I think it might have been a resolution to work hard and live every day without regrets. I sometimes think of that sentence.”

Also Read: BLINKS think YG is replacing BLACKPINK's Lisa after now deleted announcement of new member: Debunked

Have a COVID related Experience or Advice? Discuss & Share on PINKVILLA Rooms.

Share your comment ×