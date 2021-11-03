THROWBACK: When BLACKPINK alum Rosé opened up about achieving success as a solo artist

THROWBACK: When BLACKPINK alum Rosé opened up about achieving success as a solo artist
We are looking back at May 2021, when BLACKPINK alum Rosé spoke to Elle Korea and opened up about her achievements following her solo debut. If you didn’t know, the pop star’s solo single On The Ground became the most-viewed YouTube music video by a solo K-pop artist in just 24 hours of its release. The singer also topped Billboard’s global charts with her song as it debuted at No. 1 on the Global 200 charts.

 

Speaking about the success of the track, the BLACKPINK alum said: “The truth is, I’m really embarrassed. As it was my first solo activity, I could see that I lacked a lot. Nevertheless, I am very grateful to receive so much love. If I get another opportunity, I think I will be able to work more flexibly and enjoy it.”

 

When asked about the artist she aspires to be in the future, the singer said: “When I listen to a song, I try to recognize the feelings and stories that the artist wants to convey. As such, I hope that what I want to convey through my songs will be delivered well. That’s the kind of singer I want to be.”

 

When asked about success and what it means to be a success as a group in BLACKPINK and as a solo artist, the singer said: “If I am satisfied with the result, I think that is success in itself. That’s why I can enjoy the next step without feeling burdened by the word ‘success’.”

 

Credits: Elle Korea, Getty Images


