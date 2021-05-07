THROWBACK: When BLACKPINK broke down after their debut performance in 2016; Rose celebrated with happy tears

We are looking back at 2016, when BLACKPINK broke down in tears after their first on-stage performance. Scroll down to see what happened.

We are looking back at August 2016 when the then-newly debuted band BLACKPINK broke down on stage during their debut performance with their agency family members. On August 12, YG Entertainment’s founder Yang Hyun Suk uploaded a video to Instagram (that has now been deleted) that featured the four ladies coming back to their waiting room after recording their debut stage for SBS’ “Inkigayo.”

The video also featured the staff members welcoming the band as they returned to the waiting room and the band alum Rose immediately broke down in tears as everyone expressed pride on their performance!

Since their debut in 2016, Blackpink has achieved many accomplishments — they were the first ever K-pop group to perform at Coachella in 2019, are the only South Korean group to have 1 billion views for three of their music videos on YouTube and just became the first all-female group to lead the Billboard Artist 100 charts in October 2020.

In their recently Netflix documentary Blackpink: Light Up The Sky, the South Korean quartet, which consists of Jennie, Jisoo, Rosé and Lisa, embrace and reveal their pre-debut life, which is the time they spent training and practicing with other young K-pop hopefuls. Through never-before-seen clips of their auditions at YG Entertainment, fans are given a glimpse of rehearsals and childhood videos spent as the foundation in chasing their dreams.

