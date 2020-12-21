THROWBACK: When BLACKPINK collaborated with No Rules singer Dua Lipa on Kiss and Make Up in 2018

We are looking back at the time when Dua Lipa and BLACKPINK joined forces for their song Kiss and Make Up. Here’s how the collaboration came about.

BLACKPINK joined Brooke Reese on Apple Music’s Beats 1 on Tuesday (April 9) in promotion of their newest EP, Kill This Love, which dropped on April 4. Among conversations about their first visit to the United States and being part of the K-pop movement, the foursome spoke excitedly about their collaboration with Dua Lipa. The girl group appeared on the deluxe version of "Kiss and Make Up," and they expressed how "grateful" they were that Dua reached out to work together. They recall meeting her at a concert and how nice she was, and the collaboration was born.

In an interview with Billboard, Dua Lipa revealed that she was the one who proposed the “Kiss and Make Up” collaboration to BLACKPINK. Dua said, “I performed in Seoul last spring when BLACKPINK’s Jennie and Lisa came to watch.” She said “Kiss and Make Up” was originally supposed to be for her second album, but once she returned to England and listened to it again, she thought it’d sound great as a collaboration with BLACKPINK. Dua Lipa continued and said, “We exchanged many messages after that. BLACKPINK changed some of my English lyrics to Korean. That’s how the song came about.”

On September 4 KST, Dua Lipa released the tracklist for the “Complete Edition” of her album “Dua Lipa,” which will be released on October 19. Included on the second disc is a song titled “Kiss and Make Up” with BLACKPINK. “So excited to release a super deluxe edition of my album on October 19th with 3 NEW SONGS!! Think of this as a little gift to wrap up this album cycle! ? Thank you for all the love and support. ?????” she tweeted alongside.

ALSO READ: Katy Perry would love to collab with BLACKPINK but on ONE condition; Says 'I want to be a part of a movement'

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Share your comment ×