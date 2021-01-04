THROWBACK: When BLACKPINK’s Jennie OPENED UP about starting her own fashion brand, her childhood passions & mo

We are looking back at May 2019 when BLACKPINK’s Jennie spoke to Vogue Korea and o[ened up about her role in the fashion industry, her childhood and more.

Back in May, BLACKPINK member Jennie opened up about her career as a music icon, being a fashion star and much more in an interview with Vogue Korea. When recalling her passions for music, the singer said that she didn’t exactly remember when she started singing, but she enjoyed it since a very early age, revealing that her childhood pictures are mostly of her singing and dancing. Being global ambassador for brands like Chanel, she remembered that she has been able to see the fashion world very closely. Jennie also revealed that although it was difficult for her to work with such a big brand, she enjoyed and appreciated the opportunity, calling it, a different type of accomplishment.

While talking about music, Jennie reflected that it still felt strange and unbelievable that she has worked so closely with the fashion industry despite being a just musician. She also opened up about whether she will be opening up her own fashion brand like many other musicians, to which she said someday. While she hadn’t thought of it yet, if she does, she would want it to be comfortable and easy rather than an OTT one.

Besides her work in the fashion industry, Jennie also shared that she wants to continue to grow as an artist and learn about photography if the opportunity presents itself. In addition to filming with her adorable dog Kuma as a child, Jennie has been an avid photographer since her childhood days. Finally, Jennie wrapped up her thoughts by saying it is still difficult to believe how many people the group has found fans in and promised to work even harder for her fans.

ALSO READ: BTS' Jungkook buys a home for 7.6 billion won in Itaewon; Singer's new abode near the Indian embassy residence

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Share your comment ×