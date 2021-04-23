THROWBACK: When BLACKPINK’s Jisoo got candid about dealing with negative thoughts, greatest strengths and more

We are looking back at the time when BLACKPINK’s Jisoo opened up about how she copes with negative slumps, her strengths and more.

We are looking back at January 2021 when BLACKPINK’s Jisoo spoke candidly to W Korea. When asked what she’s been up to lately Jisoo shared that she’s been focusing with her fellow members on preparing for BLACKPINK’s live-stream concert “The Show” that’s coming up on January 31. “I’m also filming the JTBC drama ‘Snowdrop‘ [working title] at the same time, so I’m very busy,” she said. On how she spent her January 3 birthday, Jisoo said, “I happened to not have any work on my birthday. I slept soundly until late [laughs]. After I got up, I saw the many birthday wishes left by our fan club BLINK and thought ‘Oh, it’s my birthday!’ Thanks to them, it was a day full of gratitude and happiness.”

The interviewer commented on how Jisoo appears to be positive and easy-going in her live broadcasts. Jisoo was asked if she has any advice for people who are dealing with worries, fears, or hesitations. “When worries and fears come up, I think it’s a good habit to not fall too deep into that emotion and instead quickly switch to another thought,” shared Jisoo. “There will always be situations that can’t be solved easily, no matter how hard you try, so I hope you won’t hesitate too much. Also, we shouldn’t reproach ourselves too much over things we can’t easily change at will, and we shouldn’t regret things that have already happened either. It’s better to quickly brush it off and think about the next step and how it can be turned into a good situation, and the result will be better too.”

On the topic of her greatest strength, Jisoo said, “I don’t dwell on the past or the future. I do my best while focusing on this moment now, on the present. It seems to make me strong.” Jisoo was asked if there is any good advice she’s heard from someone else or a phrase that she likes. “There’s a phrase that comes to mind right away, maybe because I just thought about my strengths,” she said. “When I was young, I by chance saw a phrase that my father had written down. ‘As though today is the last.’ I didn’t completely understand it at the time. I think it might have been a resolution to work hard and live every day without regrets. I sometimes think of that sentence.”

ALSO READ: Why do fans think BTS' Jungkook is dating BLACKPINK's Lisa?

Share your comment ×