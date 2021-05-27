THROWBACK: When BLACKPINK’s Lisa got nostalgic about her childhood; Described herself as bright & mischievous

We are looking back at when BLACKPINK’s Lisa spoke to Elle Korea about being selected as a jury member on ANDAM Fashion Awards, their online concert, her personality and more.

We are looking back at March 2021, when BLACKPINK alum Lisa opened up about being selected as a jury member on ANDAM Fashion Awards, the band’s first online concert, her personality and much more. In an interview with Elle Korea, the singer and fashionista was asked about the girls’ first-ever online concert called The Show, and Lisa shared, “There’s the excitement we feel from meeting fans holding light sticks in person, but we weren’t able to do that this time. However, since the physical limitations were small compared to going on tours abroad, we were able to showcase high quality stage equipment and angles.”

Reflecting on her personality, the musician stated: “Feeling happiness for oneself is important. That’s the reason why I try not to hide myself and showcase myself without lies.” She elaborated, “According to my family and longtime friends, I was bright and mischievous since a young age.”

While concluding the chat, Lisa also expressed her feeling on being selected for the jury of the 2021 ANDAM Fashion Awards. She shared, “I think the fashion industry may see me as one person among the new generation. I’m really looking forward to it.”

For the unversed, since their debut in 2016, Blackpink has achieved many accomplishments — they were the first-ever K-pop group to perform at Coachella in 2019, are the only South Korean group to have 1 billion views for three of their music videos on YouTube and the group even recently became the first all-female group to lead the Billboard Artist 100!

Also Read: Plan your meals for the day and we'll recommend you the perfect BLACKPINK playlist to stream this week

Share your comment ×