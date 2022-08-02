THROWBACK: When BLACKPINK’s Lisa spoke about receiving love for ‘LALISA’ & ‘MONEY’

Rapper, singer, and dancer Lisa first debuted in 2016 as a part of the YG Entertainment girl group BLACKPINK, alongside her fellow members Jisoo, Jennie and Rosé. In April 2021, Lisa was announced to be the third soloist from BLACKPINK, following Jennie and Rosé. Lisa officially made her debut as a solo artist in September 2021, with her single album ‘LALISA’.

The single album contains two songs, the lead single of the same name ‘LALISA’, and the B-Side track ‘MONEY’. Following its immense success, ‘MONEY’ was then promoted as the second single from the album.

Earlier this year, during an interview with Elle Korea in April, Lisa was asked about the long-lasting popularity of her solo music. To this, the BLACKPINK member revealed, “I didn’t expect much in terms of results.” Lisa shared, “I thought that I’d do my best, and then accept whatever response I received with gratitude, but [both the songs] have been receiving love for such a long time now.” Lisa continued, “It’s to the extent where I’m still consistently receiving ‘proof’ from foreign fans that they heard ‘MONEY’ at clubs [in their respective countries].”

Meanwhile, in January 2022, ‘LALISA’ became the first album by a solo K-pop act to reach 500 million streams in Spotify history. Further, Lisa became the second female K-pop act to reach this milestone, joining her own group, BLACKPINK. Earlier this year, Lisa reached the 500 million views mark with the performance video for her track ‘MONEY’. Following this, the music video for ‘LALISA’ also crossed 500 million views on YouTube in June 2022, becoming the fastest music video by a female K-Pop soloist to reach this mark.

