THROWBACK: When BLACKPINK’s Rosé opened up about her solo debut; Said she ‘felt the members’ absence a lot’

We are looking back at the time when BLACKPINK’s Rosé opened up about her new solo album, and how she feels about debuting as a solo artist.

We are looking back at March 2021 when BLACKPINK’s Rosé spoke candidly about her solo debut. In an interview with Allure Korea, Rosé stated, “When recording music, there are sometimes songs that come like fate. I recorded ‘GONE’ for the first time two years ago, and I can still remember that moment. I told Teddy, ‘This song is so good,’ and listened to it a lot. I wanted to share it with everyone quickly. I really liked ‘On The Ground’ also, so naturally these two songs were chosen. They both came to me like fate without too much thought behind it.”

Embarking on her solo journey, Rosé commented, “Until now, four of us did what I am doing alone now, so I have that much more responsibility and things to do. In this aspect, I felt the [members’] absence a lot. While preparing for my solo promotions, I realized that I learned a lot while doing BLACKPINK activities. I thought again about how special it is to grow and learn together. I was able to feel the value of my members more.”

She added, “Because each member encouraged me a lot, it made me think, ‘Support is really important.’ I felt really supported. Jennie gave me cute gifts and made a bracelet with my dog’s name. We video called each other too. Jisoo commented, ‘I’m so happy the song is so good,’ as if it’s her own. The most memorable thing she said was, ‘I wish you can do everything you want to do for these promotions.’ Lisa went around telling staff members that the music video was ‘so cool’ after listening to the song and watching the video.”

