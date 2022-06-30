THROWBACK: When BLACKPINK’s Rosé reminisced about her earliest memory of Elvis Presley

Roseanne Park, better known mononymously as Rosé, is a member of the girl group BLACKPINK. Rosé first debuted as part of the group alongside fellow members Jisoo, Jennie and Lisa in 2016 under YG Entertainment. Following this, she went on to make her solo debut in March 2021, with her single album ‘R’, along with a music video for its lead single, ‘On the Ground’.

A talented musician, Rosé has often treated us to soulful covers of songs through multiple platforms, including her YouTube channel and even shows like ‘King of Masked Singer’ and ‘Sea of Hope’. In fact, this year on her birthday, Rosé dropped three beautiful live studio covers as a special surprise: Coldplay’s ‘Viva La Vida’, Neck Deep’s ‘December’, and Oasis’ ‘Don’t Look Back In Anger’. Not only did she leave fans in awe of her sheer talent, Rosé also left the original singers impressed, earning praise from Coldplay and Neck Deep’s member Benis Barlow.

Recently, Rosé sat down for an interview which saw her opening up on various topics, including her love for music. In the clip, Rosé shared, “I loved music but I never thought it was a dream that I could really grasp.” As the interview continued, the ‘King of Rock and Roll’ Elvis Presley came up in conversation.

When asked what she knew about Elvis, Rosé had a very interesting anecdote to share. Talking about the first time she listened to Elvis Presley, Rosé connected the story to Disney movies! Rosé reminisced, “Lilo & Stitch had just come out. My sister and I were absolutely obsessed.” She continued, “We had bought a Lilo & Stitch CD. And I remember, the only song I remember on that CD is ‘Hound Dog’. I think it probably must have been my favourite one.” The BLACKPINK member wrapped up the anecdote by calling it a “very friendly introduction” to Elvis.

Here’s to hoping for an Elvis Presley cover from Rosé!

