THROWBACK: When BLACKPINK was left stunned by the success of DDU DU DDU DU

We are looking back at July 2018 when BLACKPINK spoke about the surprising success of their song DDU-DU DDU-DU, and what brings them day-to-day joy. Scroll down to see what they said.

Back in July 2018, South Korean all-girl band BLACKPINK spoke to Cosmopolitan Korea and got candid about what brings them joy. Talking about their most recent success from July 2018, BLACKPINK opened up about their song DDU-DU DDU-DU. The band members revealed that they were surprised that the track did as well as it did, given it was their first comeback in the year. The group said that they felt honoured by the love the song received and revealed that they weren’t even thinking of it being a chart-topping success when they were making it. The group was in fact worried since the concept of the song DDU-DU DDU-DU was way fierce compared to their previous ones.

They revealed that the fans’ aka BLINKS’ acceptance and love on the track encouraged them to try out new things and experiment with their music and styles. BLACKPINK then spoke about what brings them joy in their day-to-day lives, to which Lisa quickly chimed in and said that speaking to her mother every day on the phone is what lightens up her day. She added that her mother is very supportive and feels proud when she sees Lisa working so hard. Lisa added that seeing her mother happy, gives her strength.”

For Rose, her search for music, watching videos on youtube and just experimenting with different kinds of tunes is what brings her joy. Jisoo revealed that her highlight of the day is when she can read in her spare time, she revealed that she is a fan of reading books and was reading ‘Trapeze’ by Hideo Okuda back in July 2018. Finally, Jennie revealed that spending time with her dogs is her ultimate source of daily happiness.

