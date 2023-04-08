Throwback: When BLACKPINK won their first Inkigayo award within two weeks of debut

BLACKPINK made their highly anticipated debut in August 2016 with their single album 'Square One.' The album included the songs 'Whistle' and 'Boombayah,' both of which were well-received by fans and critics alike. Just two weeks after their debut, BLACKPINK won their first music show trophy for 'Whistle' on SBS Inkigayo, a popular South Korean music show.

The win was a significant milestone for the group, as it marked their first major achievement since debuting. The members of BLACKPINK were visibly emotional and overwhelmed as they accepted the trophy, with tears streaming down their faces. They thanked their fans, also known as BLINKs, and expressed their gratitude for the opportunity to perform on such a prestigious stage.

The win also signaled the beginning of BLACKPINK's meteoric rise to fame. The group quickly became one of the most popular acts in K-pop, with their unique sound and style setting them apart from other groups in the industry. Their subsequent releases, including the songs 'Playing with Fire' and 'As If It's Your Last,' were also met with critical and commercial success, further cementing their status as one of the hottest acts in K-pop.

BLACKPINK's win on SBS Inkigayo also showcased the group's talent and hard work. The members had trained for years under YG Entertainment, one of the top K-pop agencies in South Korea, and had undergone rigorous training in singing, dancing, and other aspects of performing. Their dedication and commitment paid off in the form of their first music show win, which was a testament to their talent and perseverance.

In the years since their debut, BLACKPINK has continued to achieve record-breaking success, both in South Korea and internationally. The group has amassed a huge following of fans around the world, who are drawn to their catchy music, stunning visuals, and dynamic performances. Their win on SBS Inkigayo in August 2016 was just the beginning of what has been an incredible journey for BLACKPINK, and it remains a significant moment in the group's history.

