THROWBACK: When BLACKPINK's Jisoo confessed enjoying Ahn Bo Hyun's K-drama Yumi's Cells

Jisoo of BLACKPINK is making headlines for her relationship with See You in My 19th Life actor Ahn Bo Hyun. Fans are already loving this couple and receiving compliments. Having introduced herself as a homebody, In 2022 she once revealed her favorite show to be her boyfriend's K-drama. Read below to know what she has to say about her go-to K-drama.

BLACKPINK's Jisoo enjoyed Ahn Bo Hyun's Yumi's Cells

In 2022, The BLACKPINK member sat down for an interview with Marie Claire Korea talking about things she likes to do in her free time and even revealed her favorite drama back then. Yumi's Cells starring Kim Go Eun, Ahn Bo Hyun, Park Jin Young, and many more released its first season in the year 2021. The K-drama is based on a well-known webtoon of the same name written and illustrated by Lee Dong Gun. This webtoon-adapted K-drama released its season 2 in 2022 and that's when the FLOWER singer revealed it to be her favorite one. While talking about being someone who likes to stay at home and enjoy K-dramas Jisoo shared that she was a huge fan of the webtoon and she has followed up to the K-dramas Season 2 as well. Since the dating rumors were flying around the internet, Fans found this news to be a fever dream as the two were never seen on screen together. Back in 2022, fans believed she was supporting her colleague Park Jinyoung who hosted the Inkigayo music show with her in the past. However, Ahn Bo Hyun who appeared in Yumi's Cells is currently seeing the Pink Venom singer, and fans have connected the dots.

BLACKPINK's Jisoo and Ahn Bo Hyun's dating news

The Shut Down singer and the My Name actor were photographed together outside Jisoo's home, sparking relationship rumors. In response to the speculations, YG Entertainment and FN Entertainment the agencies of the two stars swiftly confirmed their connection. They claimed that the two celebrities are still getting to know one another and have good sentiments for one another and urged everyone to support the new endeavors. Later, new pictures of them were released by a media outlet grabbing fans' hearts and attention.

