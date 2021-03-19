THROWBACK: When BLACKPINK's Lisa confessed that her ideal man is THIS charming Hallyu star

BLACKPINK's Lisa made a sweet confession on Knowing Bros about her favourite actor and why he is also her ideal man. Find out who he is.

BLACKPINK's Lisa is one of the most successful idols in the world today. Lalisa Manoban was born and raised in Thailand but moved to South Korea to pursue her dream of being a k-pop star. She auditioned for YG Entertainment and was recruited as YG's first foreign trainee. Lisa confessed that she would juggle between her training and Korean studies. In October 2020, BLACKPINK made an appearance on the famous comic show Knowing Bros, where Lisa made a startling confession about herself.

The show's hosts complimented Lisa's Korean speaking skills and asked her if she watches a lot of dramas. Lisa confessed that recently she re-watched one of her all-time favourite Korean drama, Guardian: The Lonely and Great God with Rosé. Lisa also confessed that Gong Yoo is her ideal type and her celebrity crush. Lisa also confessed that she wishes to take a picture with Gong Yoo and asked Seo Jang Hoon, the show's host to help make her wish come true. Gong Yoo got wind of Lisa's crush and he had the sweetest response to it.

In an interview, Gong Yoo was asked for a reaction to Lisa's confession. the Hallyu star blushed profusely and confessed that he sent across his autograph because she had asked for it. He also admitted to feeling very flattered and thanked Lisa for choosing him as her ideal type. He also shared that both BTS and BLACKPINK are propelling South Korea's global popularity to newer heights and he is proud of their success.

ALSO READ: THROWBACK to when BLACKPINK's Lisa and Rosé's shared their candid first impressions of each other

Who is your ideal type? Share your responses with Pinkvilla in the comments below.

Share your comment ×