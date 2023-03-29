Throwback: When BLACKPINK’s Lisa went viral for her unforgettable Crab Dance on Knowing Brothers

In 2020, BLACKPINK appeared on Knowing Brothers (also known as Knowing Brothers and Ask Us Anything). Since BLACKPINK is one of the most popular girl bands in the world, it was natural for clips and glimpses of the episode to go viral. There was however one peculiar moment on the show that did not just go viral but managed to gain the number of views that even official music videos struggle to gain. The aforementioned video showed Lisa’s tutorial for a famous Thai dance called the ‘Crab Dance’. The video of the same currently has a whopping view count of 110 million.

It all started when the hosts of ‘Knowing Brothers’ recalled Lisa’s viral taxi dance that she had performed on her previous appearance on the show. Lisa then gave a very on-brand, gripping performance on Chris Brown and Young Thug’s hit single ‘City Girls’. While her aforementioned dance was undoubtedly stunning, it was in a way merely paving way for an iconic performance ahead. Giving a disclaimer for her performance, Lisa revealed how the main point of the dance was the expressions of the dancer and went ahead and nailed the same. Lisa’s performance left everyone, including BLACKPINK members Jennie, Jisoo and Rosé laughing their hearts out.

BLACKPINK’s Lisa in 2023

BLACKPINK is currently on its BORN PINK world tour which is expected to conclude on June 17, 2023. Alongside the tour, the members have also been focusing on their respective solo projects and endorsements. Lisa started the year with a prestigious ’Premios Lo Nuestro’ nomination ‘Crossover Collaboration of the Year’ for her collaborative single with ‘SG’ DJ Snake, Ozuna, and Megan Thee Stallion. Lisa recently made headlines for her appearance at the Celine 2023 Menswear Fashion Show where she dazzled in an all-black punk outfit.

Lisa is currently one of the most fashionable K-pop idols in the world. Her outfits at BLACKPINK’s as well as the ones that she chooses for fashion events are all loved and sworn by fans all over the world. It is her image as a fashion icon that made luxury brand Celine choose her to become the face of the brand.

