Throwback: When BLACKPINK’s Rosé and Squid Game’s Hoyeon Jung’s Met Gala looks stunned netizens

The Met Gala is a prestigious event that attracts the biggest names from the world of fashion, music, and entertainment. While the event is known for its celebrity attendees, two stars, in particular, left a lasting impression on netizens with their striking looks. BLACKPINK’s Rosé attended the Met Gala for the first time in 2021 and dazzled in a black little dress by Saint Laurent. On the other hand, Korean model and Squid Game star Hoyeon Jung flaunted a stunning cut-out dress by Louis Vuitton at the 2022 event.

The Met Gala 2022 was co-chaired by prominent figures such as Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds, Lin Manuel Miranda, and Regina King, and had the theme of ‘In America: An Anthology of Fashion’. The event was a showcase of glamour and glitz, with celebrities putting their fashion sense on display. In addition to Hoyeon Jung, NCT’s Johnny also attended the event, wearing an outfit by FIT alum and Peter Do.

Hoyeon Jung at Met Gala 2022

Hoyeon Jung is known for her unique sense of style and her portrayal of Kang Sae Byeok in the hit South Korean survival drama ‘Squid Game’. At the Met Gala 2022, she turned heads in a Nicolas Ghesquière design from Louis Vuitton’s 2017 collection. The structured cut-out dress was a standout choice and garnered much attention from fashion enthusiasts.

BLACKPINK’s Rosé at Met Gala 2021

Rosé, on the other hand, made her Met Gala debut in 2021 and wowed fans with her ready-to-wear look by Saint Laurent. The dress was an exquisite combination of style and finesse, much like the person wearing it. Rosé’s appearance at the event alongside Saint Laurent’s Creative Director Anthony Vaccarello was highly anticipated and well-received by fans and netizens alike.

Met Gala continues to be a night of fashion and glamour, with celebrities showcasing their unique styles and making statements on the red carpet. Rosé and Hoyeon Jung’s appearances at the event in 2021 and 2022 respectively were memorable and left a lasting impression on fashion enthusiasts and netizens alike.

BLACKPINK members Jennie and Rosé as well as BTS’ Jimin and RM are currently in talks to attend the Met Gala 2023. While no confirmation on the aforementioned has yet been made, fans will undoubtedly be thrilled to see their favourite idols attend the iconic event.

