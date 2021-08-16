THROWBACK: When BoA got candid about her journey to fame, her struggles with being a pop icon in Japan & more

We are looking back at November 2018 when South Korean singer and songwriter BoA appareled on KBS’ Happy Together and shared her struggles of being an artist. Following her debut in 2001, BoA rose to fame in Korea, Japan, China and paved the way for many artists who would follow, but the singer reflected on the challenging journey that not many are able to see.

“The thing that makes me really envious when I see junior artists lately is that when they go to Japan, they have rented cars and a manager,” said BoA. Host Yoo Jae Suk asked if she didn’t have that, and she confirmed that she didn’t. BoA added, “There was also a lack of staff so I went on my own to Tokyo from the airport.” She explained.

BoA also mentioned that artists now go to Japan with interpreters, and EXO’s Baekhyun confirmed that they use interpreters. The hosts of Happy Together then expressed their amazement when BoA said that she would have to do her own interviews without having any interpreters to assist. “My manager next to me would help me a bit, but the interesting thing is that since I was young and the questions and answers were quite similar, I ended up memorizing them,” she said. Although she had to learn Japanese through this difficult process, artists who followed were given interpreters, which she said made her envious.

Baekhyun said, “But to be honest, that means our language skills don’t improve.” He commented that they should also be encountering such challenging circumstances in order to learn, and then added with a smile that he’s grateful to BoA.

