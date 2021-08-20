THROWBACK: When BoA got candid about wanting to join Girls’ Generation as their eldest member

We are looking back at January 2018 when BoA revealed the name of her three SM Entertainment labelmates that she would love to collaborate with! While making an appearance on Weekly Idol, BoA confessed that since “promoting as a solo artist is lonely,” she’d like to be the eldest member of Girls’ Generation. “I meant that since I’m older, I’d want to join them as the eldest member,” she explained. “When we do SMTOWN concerts, the others are all having fun together in the waiting rooms while I’m alone, or just with the staff. It’s a bit lonely,” she added.

When asked to form a hypothetical group with fellow SM Entertainment artists, BoA first. named TVXQ’s Yunho, and then added Yunho, SHINee’s Taemin, and Red Velvet’s Seulgi to her hypothetical group. BoA was then given a “test” to find out if she could really be a member of Girls’ Generation. The show played a clip of the group performing Lion Heart, and asked BoA to try to perform it on the spot. The star got up and followed along with the dance with no problem at all, shocking host Jung Hyung Don. She then also aced EXO’s “Monster,” despite her concerns about the tricky choreography!

Following her debut in 2001, BoA rose to fame in Korea, Japan, China and paved the way for many artists who would follow. The singer recently got candid about her journey and told KBS that “The thing that makes me really envious when I see junior artists lately is that when they go to Japan, they have rented cars and a manager.”

