THROWBACK: When Boa REVEALED what she’d advice her younger self; Wishes she ‘Didn’t try so hard’

We are looking back at when BoA revealed her true advice to her younger self, collaborating with EXO‘s Baekhyun and more. Scroll down to see what he said.

We are looking back at April 2020, when BoA got candid about music, career and struggles in an interview with Vogue. While speaking candidly to the magazine, she mentioned that she misses dancing and shared her thoughts on how she approaches her music. “I don’t try to look young or force myself to do something because that doesn’t come across as cool,” BoA said. “I’m currently trying to find what I’m good at.”

BoA commented on the “Our Beloved BoA” project where artists including EXO‘s Baekhyun, Red Velvet, and more have released covers of BoA’s songs to celebrate her 20th debut anniversary. “I’m very touched to be receiving the covers after having been the one to release those songs,” BoA said. “Even though we’re not that far apart in age, they were happy to participate. I’m thankful.”

BoA, who debuted when she was 13 years old, was asked to give some advice to her younger self. “After debuting at a young age and going through some hard times, my behaviour started to change a bit,” she said. “I feel bad about that happening. If I were to meet the BoA from back then, I would tell her that she doesn’t have to work as hard as she did.” She elaborated, “I wish I didn’t try so hard like it was a matter of life or death. Of course results change according to one’s efforts, but I wish I didn’t drive myself to the point where I’d be in pain.” BoA then added with a laugh, “Younger BoA probably wouldn’t listen to my advice. She’s stubborn, so she’d do whatever she wants for herself.”

BoA spoke candidly about her thoughts on always being asked about whether she regrets not being able to make memories from school. “It’s like asking someone who is short whether it’s hard for them because they’re not very tall for their entire life,” she said. “People repeatedly ask me about it although I wasn’t able to have an ordinary school life. It’s not like everyone worked their hardest during their school days. I do understand that.”

