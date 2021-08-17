THROWBACK: When BoA shared the hilarious concept behind her track NEGA DOLA

We are looking back at January 2018 when BoA had just recently released her single NEGA DOLA, to talk about the new drop, BoA candidly spoke to Naver and spoke about her journey, the concept behind the track and much more. Speaking about NEGA DOLA, BoA said, “Hm, it does seem like the type of lyrics that men wouldn’t like to hear, but I want even people like that to think, ‘Oh, BoA does this kind of music?’ I felt refreshed. A lot of people invoke my name when talking about ‘girls on top’ and ‘girl crush’ but I don’t think I’ve done that kind of music in a while. When I thought about what a ‘girl crush’ meant to someone in their 30s, NEGA DOLA [literally ‘I’m going crazy’] came to mind. I hoped that a lot of women would feel refreshed by it.”

BoA was then asked about the out-there concept of her clothes for NEGA DOLA, she said: “I’m still uncomfortable with showing skin,” she shared. “Even when I was wearing a big fur coat, showing my stomach for a little bit made me uncomfortable. So I wore a T-shirt underneath. I don’t think that I’m sexy but when photos and articles come out, I’m glad for that kind of feedback.”

If you didn’t know, BoA made her debut in 2000 and was at that time in the 19th year of her career. “I read a lot of articles that pick me as their role model or say that my CD was the first one they bought,” she recalled. “I’m very grateful for that. It makes me think I need to keep working hard as a singer.” She went on, “People say that I’m in my 19th year, but I don’t really feel it. I’ve just done what I’ve always done since I was young, and after a while I stopped counting the years. Rather than saying I’m in ‘this’ year of my career, I want to enjoy new music appropriate for whatever age that is. I’m excited to see what kind of music I’ll make in my 30’s, so I hope that other people can appreciate that too.”

