THROWBACK: When BoA shared plans for her 20th anniversary since debut: The priority is only making good music

We are looking back at August 2020 when singer BoA spoke to Vogue USA and spoke about her 20th anniversary! The singer, who marked her 20 years in the industry in 2020 spoke about her aspirations for the future and more. She said, “The people at my company feel pressured about the album, just as I do. To be honest, rather than wanting to create something more special for my 20th anniversary, our priority is making good music like we did for every album. Finding what I currently want to do and expressing that is the most important. In that way, it’ll become an album that is the most fitting for my 20th debut anniversary.”

Commenting on tributes she has received from other artists on the “Our Beloved BoA” project where artists including EXO‘s Baekhyun, Red Velvet, and more have released covers of BoA’s songs to celebrate her 20th debut anniversary. “I’m very touched to be receiving the covers after having been the one to release those songs,” BoA said. “Even though we’re not that far apart in age, they were happy to participate. I’m thankful.” Adding, “I actually didn’t allow remakes of my songs in the past. It’s the first time another singer has sung my song and released it digitally. I’m looking forward to my song as it’s sung through another person’s voice.”

If you didn’t know, BoA, who debuted when she was 13 years old, was asked to give some advice to her younger self. “After debuting at a young age and going through some hard times, my behavior started to change a bit,” she said. “I feel bad about that happening. If I were to meet the BoA from back then, I would tell her that she doesn’t have to work as hard as she did.”

She elaborated, “I wish I didn’t try so hard like it was a matter of life or death. Of course results change according to one’s efforts, but I wish I didn’t drive myself to the point where I’d be in pain.” BoA then added with a laugh, “Younger BoA probably wouldn’t listen to my advice. She’s stubborn, so she’d do whatever she wants for herself.”

Also Read: BoA to join as the judge in female dance crew show ‘Street Woman Fighter’