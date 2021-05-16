THROWBACK: When boy band legends Jonas Brothers & BTS chatted during the 2019 Billboard Music Awards

We’re looking back at the time the popular South Korean band BTS met Jonas Brothers Nick, Joe and Kevin at the 2019 Billboard Music Awards.

We are looking back at the 2019 Billboard Music Awards which featured appearances and performances by many famous artists including the likes of Halsey, Taylor Swift, Ariana Grande and more, in addition to the star-studded guest list of the award show were two boy band legends. South Korean superstars BTS and the American pop icons Jonas Brothers. While there was enough glamour and celebrities to keep fans thrilled to witness the award show, K-pop fans were particularly going gaga over one interaction!

While posing on the red carpet, when the two bands BTS and Jonas Brothers bumped into each other was a shining moment for the ARMY. The Jonas Brothers officially met BTS on May 1, 2019. An eagle-eyed fan captured the friendly moment, in which the JoBros talk briefly to BTS on their way to their seats. The person captioned their video, "DONT F*CKING AKSNKZKSKSS THIS IS HAPOENING ITS F*CKING HAPPENING BTS AND JONAS BROTHERS ARE INTERACTING," the fan captioned his video on Twitter. We can only imagine what was said between the two bands, both of which have captured international attention and could probably relate about the dedication of their fandoms. Soon after the video of the two bands chatting it up on the red carpet went viral in 2019, the ARMY and JoBro fandom were already placing bets on their next collab and hoping it would drop soon.

For the unversed, BTS is one of the most popular K-Pop bands. The BTS members which include Jimin, Jungkook, J-Hope, RM, Jin, V are not only popular in South Korea but are famous worldwide. BTS is one of the most popular K-Pop bands. Not just the ARMY but BTS has found fans in many Hollywood celebs like Ansel Elgort, John Cena, Ed Sheeran, Camila Cabello, Halsey, James Corden and many more.

