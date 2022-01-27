THROWBACK: When THE BOYZ alum Juyeon got candid about his love for fashion & sports

We are looking back at January 2021, when THE BOYZ alum Juyeon spoke to Singles magazine and opened up about his love for fashion and sports, his responsibility as an artist and much more. While talking about fashion, the idol said that while his style is very distinguished from the group, he doesn't mind going along with their aesthetic. “If different opinions arise within the group, I tend to adapt to them. If there’s one exception, it would be about our performances. In that case, I’m the type to voice my opinion.”

Talking more about his passions and personality, Juyeon said: “I want to be passionate in all areas of life. Recently I’ve been focused on discovering new artists. Listening to their songs gives me some fresh inspiration.” Apart from fashion, the star is also a fan of sports like basketball, games, movies, and even cooking, Juyeon told the magazine: “I think I’m someone who tries different things without any hesitation. When you think of someone there’s always one thing that comes to your mind right away. I want to be an icon. That’s why I don’t hesitate to experience a wide variety of things.”

Talking about his life as an artist and what he feels is his responsibility, Juyeon added, “When I was a kid I used to look at the artists showing off their own unique charming qualities onstage and think about how cool they were. I want to become that kind of person. All of the things I’m doing right now are important things that not just anyone can experience.”

Also read: THE BOYZ’s Younghoon and soloist Hyolyn test positive for COVID-19