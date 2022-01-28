THROWBACK: When The Boyz alums got candid about winning Road to Kingdom, success & more

We are looking back at July 2020, when The Boyz spoke to Star magazine and got candid about their thoughts on winning Road to Kingdom, plans about music and much more! The winners of Mnet’s Road to Kingdom, who also won a ticket to compete on Kingdom, spoke about their win, New said: “There were a lot of members who wanted to go on ‘Road to Kingdom,’ and they were all confident. If I were by myself, I don’t think I’d ever have the courage to try it, but because I trust my members, I was able to do well.”

Juyeon also chimed in and said, “To be honest, I didn’t like competitions. However, after being on the show, I realized that I’m a person who enjoys competition. I found a new version of me, and I enjoyed the show more than anyone.

While addressing their #1 position on the music charts, Hyunjae said, “I’ve imagined it before. We’d probably all faint and throw a party out of happiness.” Ju Haknyeon added, “This is something I think to myself, but if someone becomes a singer, shouldn’t they try for No. 1 on the Billboard charts? I think we need to dream big.”

Jacob said, “We want to become a group that comes to mind for people all over the world when they hear the word ‘boy.'” And the leader of the group Sangyeon added, “I want to guide my group to success. I also want The Boyz to become a group that people will always pay attention to and will constantly be curious about what they’re up to. If we keep working hard as we do now, I believe that people will appreciate [our efforts] someday."

