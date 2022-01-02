THROWBACK: When THE BOYZ’s Sunwoo gave insight into writing Photosynthesis & the band looked back at 2020

We are looking back at December 2020, when THE BOYZ alums spoke to Star News and opened up about their 2020, hopes for 2021 and much more. The band that debuted in 2017, spoke about their updated image, and Sunwoo said, “It’s already been three years since our debut. We attended the Asia Artist Awards when we debuted, and we got to attend again in 2020 and show ourselves in front of The Bs [fandom name]. Every time we go to an awards show, we are grateful for the meaningful opportunity.”

While reflecting on challenges the group faced in 2020, Sunwoo (who wrote the band’s track Photosynthesis) said: “I worked on the song with CyA, who was a friend of mine at Hanlim and is a member of the band ONEWE. We were given nicknames when we debuted, and mine was ‘photosynthesis.’ I thought that could be my identity, so I wrote a song called ‘Photosynthesis.’ I wrote it thinking of the fans. The first verse is from my perspective, the second verse is from the fans’ perspective. I wanted to show that I know how the fans feel, and I hoped that the fans knew that as well.”

Juyeon also shared what took up the most time of his 2020: “Apart from our work, we are all working on something like writing and producing. From languages, dance, singing, to acting, we want to show you as much as possible.”

On the other hand, Q said, “I’ve taken up drawing lately. I’ve also done a painting that I gifted to fans. I also just draw whatever comes to mind.” Sangyeon said, “I’m getting into the hobby of watching movies and looking at art to improve my aesthetic senses. I ask myself, ‘How did they come up with that story? Why did they draw this like that?’ After starting to analyze works of art in this way, it feels like my eyes have opened.”

Jacob meanwhile reflected: “I’ve been looking for new music to listen to. I listen to musicians whom I don’t know, and if I like it, I remember it and listen to it again. I like looking for different kinds of music. I look for diverse genres, get musical inspiration, and write songs of my own.”

Younghoon said, “At first I was scared and worried, but once I started, it was fun. I want to try more diverse roles in the future. Instead of deciding on a specific image, I want to try whatever roles come my way. If the other members were to try acting, I think Haknyeon has the most ambition.” And Ju Haknyeon said, “I have a very bright image, which is good, but I think I want to try acting something darker. I’ve been rewatching the ‘Twilight’ movies lately, and it feels different from how I saw them when I was younger. I think that after rewatching it, I’ve gotten the motivation to try acting.”

