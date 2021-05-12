THROWBACK: When Brit icon James Corden couldn’t pick his favourite between BTS’ Jimin & Harry Styles

We’re looking back at James Corden aka Papa Mochi special bond with BTS’ Jimin and the time where Alicia Keys asked him to pick his favourite between Jimin and Harry Styles.

British TV host James Corden is known for his famous talk show, splendid movie roles with the likes of Meryl Streep and his eclectic wardrobe, but in the Korean entertainment industry and even among fans, he is best known for sharing a close relationship with South Korean pop icons BTS. Through videos like Carpool Karaoke and Flinch with BTS, the band has taken a real liking to the TV host and actor and also built a friendship with him. One time during a Carpool Karaoke shoot, Corden joked and ‘adopted’ BTS alum Jimin as his son! In Carpool Karaoke, he pointed out how Jimin was called “mochi” by fans for his cute appearance. The idol gladly nicknamed James “Papa Mochi” while he became “Baby Mochi”.

Back in September 2020, on The Late Late Show With James Corden, Alicia Keys asked him to either tell the truth or drink a questionable liquid on the portion of “Spill Your Guts”. The comment he had to react to was, “Both Harry Styles and BTS’s Jimin, better known in the show as ‘Baby Mochi’, are great friends of the show. Who is your favourite?” WHich is when the host had to pick between One Direction’s former member Harry Styles and Jimin.

As soon as Alicia Keys finished reading from the guide, James’s jaw dropped in surprise at the bold question. He explained that it was near impossible to answer: “This is like asking me to choose between my parents, man!” Instead of drinking the liquid before him, he answered honestly. He started with a disclaimer to all Harry Styles fans… “Look, I love Harry. I’ve loved him for a long long time.” After which he explained why he’d pick Jimin over anybody else. He said “I love my Baby Mochi. I’m a Papa Mochi and he’s a Baby Mochi.”

